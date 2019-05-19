Trustcore Financial Services LLC Buys Shares of 791 First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (FIXD)

Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. American Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $17,227,000. LVZ Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 70.1% in the 1st quarter. LVZ Advisors Inc. now owns 699,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,390,000 after purchasing an additional 288,540 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 42.3% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 435,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,498,000 after purchasing an additional 129,541 shares during the period. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 75.3% in the 1st quarter. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 174,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,828,000 after purchasing an additional 75,015 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 465,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,515,000 after purchasing an additional 73,633 shares during the period.

FIXD stock opened at $50.77 on Friday. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a 1-year low of $48.29 and a 1-year high of $50.88.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 24th were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 23rd. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%.

