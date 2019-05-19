TrinityPoint Wealth LLC Raises Stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (RCL)

TrinityPoint Wealth LLC increased its position in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (NYSE:RCL) by 338.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 16,500 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,735 shares during the quarter. Royal Caribbean Cruises accounts for 0.9% of TrinityPoint Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC’s holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises were worth $1,891,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 2,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Condor Capital Management lifted its position in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 11,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,091,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 9,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,043,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. lifted its position in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 12,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,264,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC lifted its position in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 20,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,305,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.84% of the company’s stock.

Royal Caribbean Cruises stock opened at $124.88 on Friday. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd has a 52 week low of $89.48 and a 52 week high of $133.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market cap of $26.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.09, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.51.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.20. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a net margin of 18.60% and a return on equity of 17.23%. The firm had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.09 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd will post 9.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 4th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. Royal Caribbean Cruises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.60%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on RCL. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $138.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Buckingham Research raised their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $148.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Wedbush reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $145.00 price target (up previously from $140.00) on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.57.

In related news, Director Maritza Gomez Montiel sold 2,700 shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.49, for a total value of $341,523.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $389,715.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen R. Jr. Howe purchased 420 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $119.50 per share, for a total transaction of $50,190.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,944 shares in the company, valued at approximately $232,308. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 40,440 shares of company stock worth $4,933,191 in the last ninety days. 13.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Profile

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara Club Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands. The Royal Caribbean International brand provides itineraries to destinations worldwide, including Alaska, Asia, Australia, Bahamas, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, Europe, the Panama Canal, and New Zealand with cruise lengths that range from 2 to 23 nights.

