Triggers Price Down 1.5% Over Last Week (TRIG)

Triggers (CURRENCY:TRIG) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on May 19th. Triggers has a market capitalization of $3.75 million and $34,590.00 worth of Triggers was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Triggers token can now be purchased for about $0.12 or 0.00001828 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Triggers has traded 1.5% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00005049 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $28.82 or 0.00361670 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012586 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001719 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0283 or 0.00000355 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63.44 or 0.00796154 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.38 or 0.00142772 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00004636 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000098 BTC.

Triggers Token Profile

Triggers’ total supply is 32,105,578 tokens. Triggers’ official message board is blog.blocksafe.network . The official website for Triggers is www.blocksafefoundation.com . Triggers’ official Twitter account is @blocksafe

Buying and Selling Triggers

Triggers can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Triggers directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Triggers should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Triggers using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

