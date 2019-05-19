TransAlta Renewables’ (RNW) “Market Perform” Rating Reaffirmed at Raymond James

Raymond James restated their market perform rating on shares of TransAlta Renewables (TSE:RNW) in a report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a C$12.50 price objective on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for TransAlta Renewables’ FY2019 earnings at $0.86 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $0.80 EPS.

RNW has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on TransAlta Renewables from C$13.00 to C$13.50 in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. TD Securities increased their price objective on TransAlta Renewables from C$13.00 to C$13.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on TransAlta Renewables from C$12.00 to C$12.50 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Tuesday, February 19th. CIBC increased their price objective on TransAlta Renewables from C$12.00 to C$13.00 in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Industrial Alliance Securities increased their price objective on TransAlta Renewables from C$12.00 to C$13.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. TransAlta Renewables currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of C$13.13.

RNW opened at C$13.58 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.79. TransAlta Renewables has a 12-month low of C$9.76 and a 12-month high of C$14.03.

TransAlta Renewables (TSE:RNW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported C$0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$140.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$144.00 million. On average, equities analysts predict that TransAlta Renewables will post 0.850000031296025 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a $0.0783 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.92%. TransAlta Renewables’s dividend payout ratio is currently 102.39%.

About TransAlta Renewables

TransAlta Renewables Inc develops, owns, and operates renewable power generation facilities. As of March 6, 2019, it owned and operated 21 wind facilities, 13 hydroelectric facilities, 7 natural gas generation facilities, 1 solar facility, and 1 natural gas pipeline comprising an ownership interest of 2,414 megawatts of generating capacity located in the provinces of British Columbia, Alberta, Ontario, Québec, and New Brunswick; and the States of Wyoming, Massachusetts, and Minnesota, as well as the State of Western Australia.

