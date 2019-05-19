Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD) Position Trimmed by Moors & Cabot Inc.

Moors & Cabot Inc. decreased its position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) by 7.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 15,825 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,256 shares during the quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank were worth $861,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TD. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank during the fourth quarter worth about $926,448,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 26.7% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 25,944,547 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,289,963,000 after purchasing an additional 5,469,139 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 48.9% during the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 16,443,402 shares of the bank’s stock worth $892,223,000 after purchasing an additional 5,402,536 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 13.3% during the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 21,510,636 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,167,313,000 after purchasing an additional 2,517,475 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 64.5% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,568,938 shares of the bank’s stock worth $277,791,000 after purchasing an additional 1,791,776 shares during the period. 49.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on TD shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 19th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in a report on Thursday, February 28th. Finally, Barclays reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.00.

TD stock opened at $55.25 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $100.98 billion, a PE ratio of 11.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 12 month low of $47.73 and a 12 month high of $62.00.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 28th. The bank reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $7.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.35 billion. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a return on equity of 16.36% and a net margin of 20.48%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 5.07 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th were issued a $0.564 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 9th. This represents a $2.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.08%. This is a boost from Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio is 44.14%.

About Toronto-Dominion Bank

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various personal and commercial banking products and services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. It offers personal deposits, such as checking, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases through auto dealer network; credit cards; investing, advice-based, and asset management services to retail and institutional clients; and property and casualty insurance, as well as life and health insurance products.

