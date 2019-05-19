Toronto Dominion Bank Buys 14,322 Shares of ResMed Inc. (RMD)

Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) by 16.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 99,442 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 14,322 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in ResMed were worth $10,336,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of ResMed by 49.0% in the first quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 295 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ResMed in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Executive Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ResMed in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of ResMed by 143.0% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 328 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its position in shares of ResMed by 36.4% in the fourth quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 1,023 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RMD opened at $112.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 1.69. ResMed Inc. has a one year low of $90.64 and a one year high of $118.50. The company has a market cap of $16.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.95, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.56.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.05. ResMed had a return on equity of 26.46% and a net margin of 17.65%. The firm had revenue of $662.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $657.82 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.92 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that ResMed Inc. will post 3.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 9th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 8th. ResMed’s payout ratio is 41.93%.

In related news, insider Rajwant Sodhi sold 16,739 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.50, for a total transaction of $1,699,008.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,639 shares in the company, valued at $2,602,358.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brett Sandercock sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.00, for a total value of $309,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 88,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,104,170. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 76,556 shares of company stock valued at $7,965,844 over the last quarter. 1.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on RMD. Deutsche Bank cut ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut ResMed from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $99.60 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 25th. Goldman Sachs Group cut ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 25th. UBS Group upgraded ResMed from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $109.00 to $119.00 in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded ResMed from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. ResMed has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $112.50.

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications that diagnose, treat, and manage respiratory disorders comprising sleep disordered breathing, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, neuromuscular disease, and other chronic diseases. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, portable oxygen concentrators, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

