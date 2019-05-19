Toro Co (TTC) Shares Bought by Mason Street Advisors LLC

Mason Street Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Toro Co (NYSE:TTC) by 2.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 56,438 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,337 shares during the quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC’s holdings in Toro were worth $3,885,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Toro by 4.3% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,238,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,153,000 after buying an additional 173,667 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc increased its position in Toro by 1.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 9,813,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $588,539,000 after buying an additional 125,843 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Toro in the fourth quarter worth $305,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Toro by 1,180.3% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,350,000 after buying an additional 22,285 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in Toro by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,585,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,591,000 after buying an additional 8,745 shares during the period. 80.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Janet Katherine Cooper sold 1,941 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.31, for a total transaction of $132,589.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $86,617.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Darren L. Redetzke sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.95, for a total value of $1,103,200.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 16,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,104,096.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 59,293 shares of company stock valued at $4,048,661. Company insiders own 2.36% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Toro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. ValuEngine raised Toro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 22nd.

NYSE:TTC opened at $71.34 on Friday. Toro Co has a 1 year low of $52.97 and a 1 year high of $75.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.57 billion, a PE ratio of 26.72 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Toro (NYSE:TTC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 21st. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.01. Toro had a return on equity of 44.47% and a net margin of 11.55%. The company had revenue of $603.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $575.05 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Toro Co will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Toro Company Profile

The Toro Company designs, manufactures, and markets professional and residential equipment worldwide. The company's Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, rental and specialty construction equipment, and other maintenance equipment; and snow and ice management equipment, such as snowplows, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

