Toll Brothers (TOL) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Toll Brothers have underperformed its industry year to date. Moreover, earnings estimates for fiscal 2019 and 2020 have declined over the past 30 days, depicting analysts’ concern surrounding the company’s bottom-line growth potential. Declining orders as well as rising building materials and labor costs are pressing concerns for Toll Brothers. Moreover, the company’s expectation for the fiscal second quarter’s deliveries is also a cause of concern. That said, the company remains well positioned to gain from the robust economy, improving demographics and financial health of its affluent customer base. Lack of competition in the luxury new home market is expected to drive growth for Toll Brothers as it enjoys greater pricing power than other homebuilding companies.”

Several other research firms have also commented on TOL. Credit Suisse Group reissued a hold rating and issued a $37.00 price objective on shares of Toll Brothers in a research report on Friday, February 15th. Barclays set a $33.00 price objective on Toll Brothers and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Zelman & Associates raised Toll Brothers from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Raymond James set a $40.00 price objective on Toll Brothers and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Toll Brothers from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and cut their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Toll Brothers presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $40.14.

NYSE:TOL opened at $38.42 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 7.74. Toll Brothers has a 12 month low of $28.68 and a 12 month high of $43.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.01.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 26th. The construction company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.13. Toll Brothers had a return on equity of 15.83% and a net margin of 9.93%. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.83 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Toll Brothers will post 4.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 12th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 11th. Toll Brothers’s payout ratio is 9.34%.

In other news, President Richard T. Hartman sold 10,000 shares of Toll Brothers stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.18, for a total transaction of $371,800.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 76,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,842,819.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Martin P. Connor sold 4,000 shares of Toll Brothers stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.94, for a total value of $151,760.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 72,504 shares in the company, valued at $2,750,801.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 18,000 shares of company stock worth $679,320. Corporate insiders own 9.69% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TOL. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Toll Brothers in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Toll Brothers by 694.0% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 794 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 694 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Toll Brothers by 309.0% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 953 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 720 shares during the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in Toll Brothers in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank increased its holdings in Toll Brothers by 150.1% in the first quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,078 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. 81.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Traditional Home Building and City Living. It also designs, builds, markets, and sells homes in urban infill markets through Toll Brothers City Living.

