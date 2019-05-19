Todd M. Sinai Purchases 3,500 Shares of Ready Capital Corp (RC) Stock

Ready Capital Corp (NYSE:RC) Director Todd M. Sinai acquired 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.74 per share, for a total transaction of $51,590.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NYSE RC traded down $0.10 on Friday, reaching $14.61. The stock had a trading volume of 146,458 shares, compared to its average volume of 116,673. The firm has a market cap of $648.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.96 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Ready Capital Corp has a 12-month low of $13.44 and a 12-month high of $17.30.

Ready Capital (NYSE:RC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $12.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.00 million. Ready Capital had a net margin of 31.79% and a return on equity of 8.73%. Analysts anticipate that Ready Capital Corp will post 1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th were given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. Ready Capital’s payout ratio is 90.91%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ready Capital in the first quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Weiss Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Ready Capital during the first quarter worth $4,235,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in shares of Ready Capital during the first quarter worth $90,000. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Ready Capital during the first quarter worth $209,000. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ready Capital during the first quarter worth $4,036,000. 35.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ready Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. ValuEngine cut Ready Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, April 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.14.

Ready Capital Company Profile

Ready Capital Corporation operates as a real estate finance company in the United States. The company originates, acquires, finances, and services small balance commercial (SBC) loans, small business administration (SBA) loans, and residential mortgage loans, as well as mortgage backed securities collateralized primarily by SBC loans, or other real estate-related investments.

