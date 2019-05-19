TJX Companies Inc (TJX) Shares Bought by Smith Salley & Associates

Smith Salley & Associates boosted its position in TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX) by 5.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 290,910 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after buying an additional 15,556 shares during the quarter. TJX Companies accounts for approximately 2.5% of Smith Salley & Associates’ portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Smith Salley & Associates’ holdings in TJX Companies were worth $15,478,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Washington Trust Bank increased its position in shares of TJX Companies by 2.1% during the first quarter. Washington Trust Bank now owns 9,246 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $492,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. Webster Bank N. A. increased its position in shares of TJX Companies by 10.3% during the first quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 2,446 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the period. Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of TJX Companies by 1.6% during the first quarter. Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC now owns 15,309 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $830,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the period. Verity & Verity LLC increased its position in shares of TJX Companies by 0.5% during the first quarter. Verity & Verity LLC now owns 49,014 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $2,608,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. Finally, Spectrum Management Group Inc. increased its position in shares of TJX Companies by 2.2% during the first quarter. Spectrum Management Group Inc. now owns 13,045 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $694,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. 91.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Argus raised their target price on shares of TJX Companies to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Monday, May 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 target price on the stock. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 27th. Finally, MKM Partners raised their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.87.

In other TJX Companies news, Director Amy B. Lane sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.79, for a total value of $51,790.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 31,092 shares in the company, valued at $1,610,254.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Scott Goldenberg sold 37,248 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.90, for a total transaction of $2,007,667.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 195,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,548,876.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 109,498 shares of company stock valued at $5,933,022. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of TJX stock opened at $53.04 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $64.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.53. TJX Companies Inc has a 52-week low of $41.49 and a 52-week high of $56.64.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 27th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $11.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.01 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 57.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.30 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that TJX Companies Inc will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 16th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. This is an increase from TJX Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 15th. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.60%.

TJX Companies announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, February 27th that permits the company to repurchase $2.25 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the apparel and home fashions retailer to repurchase up to 3.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

About TJX Companies

The TJX Companies, Inc operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; footwear; and other merchandise.

