TiVo (TIVO) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $7.08

TiVo Corp (NASDAQ:TIVO)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as $7.08 and last traded at $7.10, with a volume of 11044 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.29.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on TIVO shares. B. Riley set a $23.00 price target on TiVo and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. ValuEngine cut TiVo from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 28th. BidaskClub cut TiVo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded TiVo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. TiVo has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.75.

Get TiVo alerts:

The company has a market cap of $910.56 million, a P/E ratio of 14.20 and a beta of -0.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

TiVo (NASDAQ:TIVO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The technology company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $158.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $158.21 million. TiVo had a negative net margin of 53.94% and a positive return on equity of 2.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that TiVo Corp will post 0.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 4th. TiVo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 144.00%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of TiVo by 168.5% during the 1st quarter. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,287 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 2,063 shares in the last quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TiVo during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of TiVo during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Hancock Whitney Corp acquired a new stake in shares of TiVo during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TiVo during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Institutional investors own 93.44% of the company’s stock.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “TiVo (TIVO) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $7.08” was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this article on another publication, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of US & international trademark & copyright law. The legal version of this article can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/19/tivo-tivo-reaches-new-1-year-low-at-7-08.html.

TiVo Company Profile (NASDAQ:TIVO)

TiVo Corporation provides media and entertainment products for the consumer entertainment industry worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Product and Intellectual Property Licensing. The Product segment offers platform solutions, such as TiVo Service Platform, a cloud-based service that powers the TiVo Service client software, which operates on set-top boxes in consumer homes, as well as applications that operate on third party software platforms, such as iOS and Android; user experience solutions that allow service providers to customize elements of the interactive program guides for their customers, as well as to upgrade their programming features and services under the G-GUIDE brand; and CubiTV and TiVo Lite middleware solutions for pay TV service providers comprising cable, satellite, terrestrial, and telecommunications operators.

Further Reading: Strangles

Receive News & Ratings for TiVo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TiVo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.