ThyssenKrupp (TKA) Given a €13.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €13.00 ($15.12) target price on ThyssenKrupp (FRA:TKA) in a report released on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a €23.00 ($26.74) price objective on shares of ThyssenKrupp and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 23rd. DZ Bank restated a buy rating on shares of ThyssenKrupp in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Nord/LB set a €19.00 ($22.09) price objective on shares of ThyssenKrupp and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, February 12th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €35.00 ($40.70) target price on ThyssenKrupp and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 12th. Finally, UBS Group set a €28.00 ($32.56) target price on ThyssenKrupp and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €19.64 ($22.84).

Get ThyssenKrupp alerts:

TKA opened at €12.51 ($14.54) on Thursday. ThyssenKrupp has a 52-week low of €20.70 ($24.07) and a 52-week high of €27.01 ($31.41).

thyssenkrupp AG operates in the areas of components technology, elevator technology, industrial solutions, and materials services in Germany, the United States, and China. The company's Components Technology segment provides various components for automotive, construction, and engineering sectors, as well as for wind turbines.

See Also: What is cost of equity?



Receive News & Ratings for ThyssenKrupp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ThyssenKrupp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.