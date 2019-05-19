Thornburg Investment Management Inc. Trims Stake in China Unicom (Hong Kong) Limited (CHU)

Thornburg Investment Management Inc. cut its position in China Unicom (Hong Kong) Limited (NYSE:CHU) by 98.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 31,515 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 1,596,882 shares during the quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in China Unicom (Hong Kong) were worth $403,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Group LLC bought a new position in China Unicom (Hong Kong) in the 4th quarter valued at about $10,526,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in China Unicom (Hong Kong) by 31,215.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 255,851 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $2,727,000 after acquiring an additional 255,034 shares in the last quarter. Moon Capital Management LP bought a new position in China Unicom (Hong Kong) in the 4th quarter valued at about $916,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in China Unicom (Hong Kong) by 129.4% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 106,968 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,250,000 after acquiring an additional 60,346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners bought a new position in China Unicom (Hong Kong) in the 1st quarter valued at about $671,000. Institutional investors own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

China Unicom (Hong Kong) stock opened at $10.76 on Friday. China Unicom has a 52 week low of $10.33 and a 52 week high of $14.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market cap of $32.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.52, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 0.94.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 16th will be given a dividend of $0.1995 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.52%. This is a boost from China Unicom (Hong Kong)’s previous annual dividend of $0.08. China Unicom (Hong Kong)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.00%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of China Unicom (Hong Kong) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. New Street Research raised shares of China Unicom (Hong Kong) from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Bank of America raised shares of China Unicom (Hong Kong) from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 22nd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of China Unicom (Hong Kong) from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.00.

China Unicom (Hong Kong) Company Profile

China Unicom (Hong Kong) Limited, an investment holding company, provides cellular and fixed-line voice, and related value-added services in the People's Republic of China. It also provides broadband and other Internet-related services, information communications technology services, and business and data communications services.

