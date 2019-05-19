Texas Permanent School Fund Sells 1,097 Shares of Vornado Realty Trust (VNO)

Texas Permanent School Fund lessened its holdings in shares of Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) by 3.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 33,732 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,097 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Vornado Realty Trust were worth $2,275,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Vornado Realty Trust by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 42,152 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,615,000 after purchasing an additional 3,390 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its stake in Vornado Realty Trust by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 37,079 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,300,000 after purchasing an additional 2,160 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS raised its holdings in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 20,496 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,271,000 after acquiring an additional 468 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth $235,000. Finally, Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth $431,000. 86.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on VNO shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Vornado Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley set a $72.00 price target on Vornado Realty Trust and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $82.00 price target on shares of Vornado Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reduced their price target on Vornado Realty Trust from $80.00 to $73.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.33.

NYSE VNO opened at $66.99 on Friday. Vornado Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $59.48 and a 52 week high of $77.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 3.93 and a current ratio of 3.93. The firm has a market cap of $12.78 billion, a PE ratio of 17.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.10.

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.78). The company had revenue of $534.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $583.32 million. Vornado Realty Trust had a net margin of 28.76% and a return on equity of 10.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Vornado Realty Trust will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 17th. Investors of record on Monday, May 6th were issued a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 3rd. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.94%. Vornado Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 70.21%.

About Vornado Realty Trust

Vornado's portfolio is concentrated in the nation's key market  New York City  along with the premier asset in both Chicago and San Francisco. Vornado is also the real estate industry leader in sustainability policy. The company owns and manages over 23 million square feet of LEED certified buildings and received the Energy Star Partner of the Year Award, Sustained Excellence 2017.

