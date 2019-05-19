TEGNA (TGNA) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TEGNA (NYSE:TGNA) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “TEGNA’s first-quarter 2019 top-line growth was primarily driven by an increase in subscription revenues, which were driven by higher rates negotiated in fourth-quarter 2018, impact of rate escalators and stable paying subscriber base. Additionally, TEGNA expects its paying subscriber base to exceed the industry’s base owing to its global presence in key markets. Moreover, the company’s continued acquisitions of local TV stations that comprise the Big Four affiliates is likely to aid political revenues as political spend is expected to increase owing to the 2020 presidential elections. Notably, its shares have significantly outperformed the industry over the past year. However, lack of political, Olympic and Super Bowl revenues in the reported quarter hurt the top line and advertising revenues. Moreover, increasing expenses are expected to hurt profits in the near term.”

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on TGNA. Benchmark reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of TEGNA in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Noble Financial reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $14.50 target price on shares of TEGNA in a research report on Thursday, February 28th. Barrington Research reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of TEGNA in a research report on Friday, March 8th. ValuEngine raised TEGNA from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, February 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised TEGNA from an in-line rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. TEGNA presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $15.38.

TGNA stock opened at $15.93 on Wednesday. TEGNA has a 12-month low of $10.11 and a 12-month high of $16.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. The stock has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.90, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.60.

TEGNA (NYSE:TGNA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.02. TEGNA had a return on equity of 30.61% and a net margin of 18.91%. The firm had revenue of $516.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $512.45 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.33 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that TEGNA will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 6th. TEGNA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.30%.

In related news, Director Neal Shapiro sold 27,613 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.72, for a total value of $406,463.36. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,478 shares in the company, valued at $257,276.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TGNA. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of TEGNA in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in TEGNA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Advisor Group Inc. raised its stake in TEGNA by 138.8% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 2,223 shares in the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new stake in TEGNA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in TEGNA by 987.0% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 927,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 841,783 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.10% of the company’s stock.

About TEGNA

TEGNA Inc, a media company, provides broadcast advertising and marketing products and services for businesses. The company operates 47 television stations in 39 markets of the United States that produce local programming, such as news, sports, and entertainment. It offers local and national non-political advertising; political advertising; production of programming from third parties; production of advertising materials; and digital marketing services, as well as advertising services on the stations' Websites, tablets, and mobile products.

