Teacher Retirement System of Texas Has $6.76 Million Stake in Continental Resources, Inc. (CLR)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lowered its holdings in shares of Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) by 27.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 151,079 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 57,906 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Continental Resources were worth $6,764,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rational Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Continental Resources by 207.8% during the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 674 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Continental Resources by 333.3% during the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 832 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Continental Resources during the first quarter valued at $45,000. Doyle Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Continental Resources during the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Continental Resources by 18.4% during the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,663 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. 21.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CLR. Morgan Stanley set a $61.00 price target on shares of Continental Resources and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Continental Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Ifs Securities downgraded shares of Continental Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. ValuEngine raised shares of Continental Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Continental Resources from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.50.

In related news, CEO Harold Hamm purchased 600,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $42.98 per share, with a total value of $25,788,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 1,675,805 shares of company stock valued at $73,335,967. Insiders own 77.03% of the company’s stock.

CLR opened at $41.46 on Friday. Continental Resources, Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.54 and a 1-year high of $71.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.45.

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.11. Continental Resources had a net margin of 20.06% and a return on equity of 16.71%. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Continental Resources, Inc. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Continental Resources, Inc explores for, develops, and produces crude oil and natural gas properties primarily in the north, south, and east regions of the United States. The company sells its crude oil and natural gas production to energy marketing companies, crude oil refining companies, and natural gas gathering and processing companies.

