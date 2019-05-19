Systematic Financial Management LP Has $1.21 Million Stake in Acorda Therapeutics Inc (ACOR)

Systematic Financial Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Acorda Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ACOR) by 36.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 91,280 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 24,235 shares during the quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP’s holdings in Acorda Therapeutics were worth $1,213,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its holdings in Acorda Therapeutics by 3.9% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 26,844 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 1,013 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in Acorda Therapeutics by 2.8% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 39,284 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $502,000 after purchasing an additional 1,053 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Acorda Therapeutics by 100.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,116 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Acorda Therapeutics by 45.8% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,106 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,289 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Acorda Therapeutics by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 327,281 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,099,000 after purchasing an additional 1,841 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ ACOR opened at $11.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 4.30 and a quick ratio of 3.97. Acorda Therapeutics Inc has a twelve month low of $9.58 and a twelve month high of $36.35. The company has a market capitalization of $530.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.05 and a beta of 1.34.

Acorda Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACOR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.07) by $0.51. Acorda Therapeutics had a positive return on equity of 9.34% and a negative net margin of 1.40%. The company had revenue of $44.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.14 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 58.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Acorda Therapeutics Inc will post -3.92 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ACOR shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Acorda Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 22nd. ValuEngine raised Acorda Therapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Acorda Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Acorda Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, February 15th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Acorda Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.56.

About Acorda Therapeutics

Acorda Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for neurological disorders in the United States. The company markets Ampyra (dalfampridine), an oral drug to improve walking in patients with multiple sclerosis (MS); and Selincro, an orally administered drug for the treatment of alcohol dependence in Europe.

