Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated (SYKE) Position Lowered by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP trimmed its stake in Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYKE) by 0.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,597,532 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 1,855 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.08% of Sykes Enterprises worth $88,967,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SYKE. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Sykes Enterprises by 41.3% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,990 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 874 shares during the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association grew its position in shares of Sykes Enterprises by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 11,415 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 693 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Sykes Enterprises by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 13,261 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 1,318 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in shares of Sykes Enterprises by 32.5% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 15,040 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $372,000 after buying an additional 3,686 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of Sykes Enterprises in the 4th quarter valued at $374,000. 90.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Sykes Enterprises news, insider Jenna Nelson sold 12,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.99, for a total transaction of $383,872.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on SYKE shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Sykes Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sykes Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Sykes Enterprises from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, SunTrust Banks downgraded shares of Sykes Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Friday, April 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.00.

Shares of Sykes Enterprises stock opened at $25.47 on Friday. Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated has a 1 year low of $22.67 and a 1 year high of $31.41. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.75.

Sykes Enterprises (NASDAQ:SYKE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The information technology services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.02. Sykes Enterprises had a net margin of 3.08% and a return on equity of 10.53%. The company had revenue of $402.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $404.73 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS. Sykes Enterprises’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated will post 2.15 EPS for the current year.

Sykes Enterprises Profile

Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides multichannel demand generation and global customer engagement services. Its customer care services include handling billing inquiries and claims, activating customer accounts, resolving complaints, cross-selling/up-selling, and prequalifying and warranty management, as well as providing health information and dispatching roadside assistance.

