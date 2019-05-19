SunTrust Banks Comments on Xilinx, Inc.’s Q3 2020 Earnings (XLNX)

Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) – Stock analysts at SunTrust Banks upped their Q3 2020 earnings estimates for Xilinx in a research report issued on Wednesday, May 15th. SunTrust Banks analyst W. Stein now forecasts that the programmable devices maker will post earnings of $1.03 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.94. SunTrust Banks has a “Hold” rating and a $126.00 price target on the stock.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The programmable devices maker reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $828.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $826.51 million. Xilinx had a net margin of 29.09% and a return on equity of 34.72%. Xilinx’s quarterly revenue was up 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.75 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on XLNX. Zacks Investment Research raised Xilinx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. ValuEngine lowered Xilinx from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. KeyCorp reissued a “positive” rating and set a $145.00 price objective (up previously from $140.00) on shares of Xilinx in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Xilinx from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on Xilinx from $90.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.52.

NASDAQ:XLNX opened at $104.76 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $26.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.12. Xilinx has a 52-week low of $64.15 and a 52-week high of $141.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 8.19 and a quick ratio of 7.53.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XLNX. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in Xilinx during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Shamrock Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Xilinx during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Xilinx by 225.0% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 221 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Xilinx during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Arbor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Xilinx during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. 88.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP William Christopher Madden sold 435 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.69, for a total value of $45,975.15. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $508,263.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Mark Wadlington sold 2,241 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.10, for a total value of $298,277.10. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $244,105.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. This is a positive change from Xilinx’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Xilinx’s payout ratio is 42.53%.

About Xilinx

Xilinx, Inc designs and develops programmable devices and associated technologies worldwide. Its programmable devices comprise integrated circuits (ICs) in the form of programmable logic devices (PLDs), such as programmable system on chips, and three dimensional ICs; adaptive compute acceleration platform; software design tools to program the PLDs; software development environments and embedded platforms; targeted reference designs; printed circuit boards; and intellectual property (IP) core licenses covering Ethernet, memory controllers, Interlaken, and peripheral component interconnect express interfaces, as well as domain-specific IP in the areas of embedded, digital signal processing and connectivity, and market-specific IP cores.

