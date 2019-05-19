SunOpta, Inc. (STKL) CEO Joseph Ennen Buys 25,000 Shares

SunOpta, Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL) (TSE:SOY) CEO Joseph Ennen bought 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.53 per share, for a total transaction of $113,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 129,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $584,370. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Joseph Ennen also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 13th, Joseph Ennen bought 50,000 shares of SunOpta stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.19 per share, for a total transaction of $209,500.00.

On Friday, May 10th, Joseph Ennen bought 50,000 shares of SunOpta stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.31 per share, for a total transaction of $215,500.00.

Shares of SunOpta stock opened at $4.51 on Friday. SunOpta, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.21 and a 52 week high of $9.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86.

SunOpta (NASDAQ:STKL) (TSE:SOY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09). SunOpta had a negative return on equity of 10.69% and a negative net margin of 6.32%. The business had revenue of $305.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $308.10 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that SunOpta, Inc. will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ironwood Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SunOpta by 6.1% in the first quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC now owns 124,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,000 after acquiring an additional 7,151 shares in the last quarter. Cutler Group LP lifted its position in shares of SunOpta by 214.8% in the fourth quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 13,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 9,021 shares in the last quarter. Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new position in shares of SunOpta in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of SunOpta by 65.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 35,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 13,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of SunOpta by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 230,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $891,000 after acquiring an additional 23,666 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.78% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub upgraded SunOpta from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SunOpta from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded SunOpta from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.00.

SunOpta Company Profile

SunOpta Inc sources non-genetically modified (non-GMO) and organic ingredients; and manufactures food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Global Ingredients and Consumer Products segments. The Global Ingredients segment offers organic fruit- and vegetable-based raw materials and ingredients, sweeteners, cocoa, coffees, ancient grains, nuts, seeds and pulses, and other organic food products; identity preserved, non-GMO, and organic seeds and grains, including soy, corn, and sunflower; and seed and grain-based animal feed, and pet food products.

