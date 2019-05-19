Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD Purchases 434 Shares of Equinix Inc (EQIX)

Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD lifted its position in shares of Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 8.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,641 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 434 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD’s holdings in Equinix were worth $2,556,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Middleton & Co Inc MA raised its position in shares of Equinix by 6.8% during the first quarter. Middleton & Co Inc MA now owns 13,041 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,910,000 after acquiring an additional 830 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in shares of Equinix by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 3,241 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,143,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Equinix by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC now owns 39,093 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,783,000 after acquiring an additional 1,909 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Equinix during the fourth quarter worth $2,266,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Equinix by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 142,636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,287,000 after purchasing an additional 9,015 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.76% of the company’s stock.

In other Equinix news, CEO Charles J. Meyers sold 282 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $462.31, for a total value of $130,371.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,719,307.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael Earl Campbell sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $445.74, for a total value of $111,435.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,594,857.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 18,143 shares of company stock valued at $7,776,844. Insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:EQIX opened at $490.28 on Friday. Equinix Inc has a 1 year low of $335.29 and a 1 year high of $494.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.89.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.16 by ($3.72). Equinix had a net margin of 8.06% and a return on equity of 5.66%. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Equinix Inc will post 20.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 22nd will be paid a $2.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 21st. This represents a $9.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. Equinix’s payout ratio is 47.56%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. ValuEngine raised Equinix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on Equinix from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. BidaskClub raised Equinix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Equinix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Equinix from $500.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $501.44.

Equinix Profile

Equinix, Inc (Nasdaq: EQIX) connects the world's leading businesses to their customers, employees and partners inside the most-interconnected data centers. In 52 markets across five continents, Equinix is where companies come together to realize new opportunities and accelerate their business, IT and cloud strategies.

