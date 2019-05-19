Strongbridge Biopharma (SBBP) Downgraded by TheStreet

TheStreet downgraded shares of Strongbridge Biopharma (NASDAQ:SBBP) from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report released on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on SBBP. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Strongbridge Biopharma from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, February 4th. Oppenheimer set a $15.00 price target on shares of Strongbridge Biopharma and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, February 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $12.00 price target on shares of Strongbridge Biopharma and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Strongbridge Biopharma from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $5.75 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Strongbridge Biopharma from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Saturday, March 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Strongbridge Biopharma presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $13.14.

SBBP opened at $3.03 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $164.14 million, a P/E ratio of 9.77 and a beta of 0.17. Strongbridge Biopharma has a 12-month low of $3.00 and a 12-month high of $7.82.

Strongbridge Biopharma (NASDAQ:SBBP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $4.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.69 million. Strongbridge Biopharma had a net margin of 227.79% and a return on equity of 79.31%. As a group, analysts expect that Strongbridge Biopharma will post -1.36 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. 22NW LP purchased a new position in Strongbridge Biopharma during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,812,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Strongbridge Biopharma by 89.7% in the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 355,874 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,594,000 after buying an additional 168,243 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Strongbridge Biopharma by 48.1% in the fourth quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 1,000,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,480,000 after buying an additional 324,900 shares in the last quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Strongbridge Biopharma by 183.2% in the fourth quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 848,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,802,000 after buying an additional 549,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Strongbridge Biopharma in the fourth quarter worth $73,000. 49.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Strongbridge Biopharma Company Profile

Strongbridge Biopharma plc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for rare diseases with unmet needs. The company's commercial products include Keveyis, an oral carbonic anhydrase inhibitor for treating hyperkalemic, hypokalemic, and related variants of primary periodic paralysis in the United States; and Macrilen, an oral growth hormone secretagogue receptor agonist for use in the diagnosis of patients with adult growth hormone deficiency.

