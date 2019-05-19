Steven T. Plochocki Acquires 50,000 Shares of Capital Senior Living Co. (CSU) Stock

Capital Senior Living Co. (NYSE:CSU) Director Steven T. Plochocki purchased 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.05 per share, with a total value of $202,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 69,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $283,285.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of Capital Senior Living stock opened at $4.08 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.32. Capital Senior Living Co. has a 1 year low of $3.70 and a 1 year high of $11.73.

Capital Senior Living (NYSE:CSU) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.14. Capital Senior Living had a negative net margin of 12.93% and a negative return on equity of 52.78%. The firm had revenue of $114.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.14 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Capital Senior Living Co. will post -1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CSU. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Capital Senior Living during the first quarter worth $26,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Capital Senior Living by 301.9% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 4,993 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Capital Senior Living by 58.2% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 2,159 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Capital Senior Living during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Capital Senior Living by 67.8% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 4,617 shares during the last quarter. 76.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CSU has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Capital Senior Living from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 12th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Capital Senior Living in a report on Friday, May 3rd. ValuEngine cut shares of Capital Senior Living from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Bank of America cut shares of Capital Senior Living from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $5.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “average” rating and issued a $1,300.00 price target on shares of Capital Senior Living in a report on Friday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $266.30.

About Capital Senior Living

Capital Senior Living Corporation develops, owns, operates, and manages senior housing communities in the United States. The company provides senior living services to the elderly, including independent living, assisted living, and memory care services. Its independent living services comprise daily meals, transportation, social and recreational activities, laundry, housekeeping, and 24-hour staffing; and access to health screenings, periodic special services, and dietary and similar programs, as well as exercise and fitness classes.

