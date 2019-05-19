Stephens Raises Steris (STE) Price Target to $150.00

Steris (NYSE:STE) had its target price boosted by Stephens from $135.00 to $150.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. KeyCorp raised their price target on Steris from $135.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Steris from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $135.00 price target on shares of Steris in a research report on Thursday, February 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $145.20.

Get Steris alerts:

Steris stock opened at $133.35 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 2.27. The firm has a market cap of $11.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.27 and a beta of 1.06. Steris has a one year low of $99.14 and a one year high of $135.97.

Steris (NYSE:STE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $768.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $738.87 million. Steris had a net margin of 10.93% and a return on equity of 13.34%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.24 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Steris will post 5.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 12th will be given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 11th. Steris’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.81%.

In other news, Director Jacqueline B. Kosecoff sold 3,609 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.22, for a total value of $477,181.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Cynthia L. Feldmann sold 2,037 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.51, for a total value of $249,552.87. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,700 shares in the company, valued at $1,310,857. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 59,255 shares of company stock worth $7,416,275. 2.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of STE. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in Steris by 10,585.0% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 3,572,743 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 3,539,306 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in Steris by 26.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 427 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Steris during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in Steris during the first quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Enlightenment Research LLC acquired a new stake in Steris during the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. 86.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Steris

STERIS plc provides infection prevention and other procedural products and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Healthcare Products, Healthcare Specialty Services, Life Sciences, and Applied Sterilization Technologies. The Healthcare Products segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; accessories for gastrointestinal (GI) procedures, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operations of a sterile processing department; and equipment used in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, equipment management services, and connectivity solutions.

Recommended Story: Why is the Consumer Price Index (CPI) important?

Receive News & Ratings for Steris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.