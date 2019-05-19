Stephens Inc. AR Has $1.07 Million Holdings in Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (DLB)

Stephens Inc. AR lowered its stake in Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) by 1.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 16,996 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 185 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Dolby Laboratories were worth $1,070,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in DLB. First Quadrant L P CA lifted its position in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 1,476.3% during the 1st quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 18,585 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,170,000 after purchasing an additional 17,406 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 580.3% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 29,401 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,818,000 after purchasing an additional 25,079 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 36,145 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,529,000 after purchasing an additional 2,805 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 276,818 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $17,117,000 after purchasing an additional 31,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Dolby Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth about $715,000. 55.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Dolby Laboratories alerts:

In related news, EVP Mark Andrew Sherman sold 29,264 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.06, for a total transaction of $1,903,915.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Dagmar Dolby sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.41, for a total value of $3,270,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,117,108 shares of company stock worth $72,825,288 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 40.23% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DLB opened at $62.19 on Friday. Dolby Laboratories, Inc. has a twelve month low of $58.17 and a twelve month high of $72.04. The stock has a market cap of $6.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.86.

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The electronics maker reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.18. Dolby Laboratories had a return on equity of 11.12% and a net margin of 24.93%. The business had revenue of $338.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $337.45 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Dolby Laboratories, Inc. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 13th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. Dolby Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is 31.67%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on DLB shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Dolby Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 23rd. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, January 31st. Finally, ValuEngine cut Dolby Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.50.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This report was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this report on another domain, it was stolen and republished in violation of international copyright law. The original version of this report can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/19/stephens-inc-ar-has-1-07-million-holdings-in-dolby-laboratories-inc-dlb.html.

Dolby Laboratories Profile

Dolby Laboratories, Inc creates audio and imaging technologies that transform entertainment and communications at the cinema, at home, at work, and on mobile devices. The company develops and licenses its audio technologies, such as AAC & HE-AAC, a digital audio codec solution used for TVs, set-top boxes (STBs), personal computers (PCs), gaming consoles, mobile devices, and digital radio; AVC, a digital video codec with high bandwidth efficiency used in media devices; Dolby AC-4, an audio coding technology that delivers new audio experiences to a range of playback devices; and Dolby Atmos technology for home theaters, cinemas, device speakers, mobile devices, and headphones.

Read More: Understanding Analyst Recommendations



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DLB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB).

Receive News & Ratings for Dolby Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dolby Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.