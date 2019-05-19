Stephens Inc. AR Acquires 6,285 Shares of GrubHub Inc (GRUB)

Stephens Inc. AR raised its holdings in GrubHub Inc (NYSE:GRUB) by 60.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,652 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,285 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in GrubHub were worth $1,157,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GRUB. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of GrubHub by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 474,110 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $32,936,000 after purchasing an additional 1,975 shares during the period. Stevens Capital Management LP boosted its position in GrubHub by 140.2% in the 1st quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP now owns 36,270 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,520,000 after buying an additional 21,173 shares during the period. Comerica Bank boosted its position in GrubHub by 159.2% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 9,755 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $685,000 after buying an additional 5,991 shares during the period. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new position in GrubHub in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $238,000. Finally, Rice Hall James & Associates LLC boosted its position in GrubHub by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 77,577 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,389,000 after buying an additional 9,394 shares during the period.

In related news, insider Samuel Pike Hall sold 2,818 shares of GrubHub stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $211,350.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 940 shares in the company, valued at approximately $70,500. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthew M. Maloney purchased 15,416 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $64.87 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,035.92. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,621 shares in the company, valued at $883,594.27. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,544 shares of company stock worth $266,221 over the last quarter. 1.88% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:GRUB opened at $61.71 on Friday. GrubHub Inc has a 12 month low of $60.53 and a 12 month high of $149.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market cap of $5.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.17, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.18.

GrubHub (NYSE:GRUB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.19. GrubHub had a net margin of 4.97% and a return on equity of 6.14%. The firm had revenue of $323.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $322.23 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.52 EPS. GrubHub’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that GrubHub Inc will post 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GRUB has been the subject of several recent research reports. ValuEngine cut shares of GrubHub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 22nd. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of GrubHub from $72.00 to $68.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of GrubHub from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $130.00 in a report on Monday, January 28th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of GrubHub in a report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of GrubHub from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. GrubHub currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.68.

GrubHub Company Profile

Grubhub Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an online and mobile platform for restaurant pick-up and delivery orders in the United States. The company connects approximately 105,000 local restaurants with diners with diners in various cities. It offers Grubhub, Seamless, and Eat24 mobile applications and mobile Websites; and operates Websites through grubhub.com, seamless.com, eat24.com, and menupages.com.

