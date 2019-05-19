SteepCoin Price Reaches $0.0002 on Major Exchanges (STEEP)

SteepCoin (CURRENCY:STEEP) traded 2.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on May 19th. SteepCoin has a market cap of $43,218.00 and approximately $47.00 worth of SteepCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, SteepCoin has traded 13.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One SteepCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges including SouthXchange, Graviex and Crex24.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Purex (PUREX) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0804 or 0.00001277 BTC.

United Crypto Community (UCOM) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0863 or 0.00001350 BTC.

HUZU (HUZU) traded 18% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0198 or 0.00000249 BTC.

Bank Coin (BANK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000121 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000117 BTC.

PrimeStone (PSC) traded 37% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000015 BTC.

SmartFox (FOX) traded up 54.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

PayDay Coin (PDX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Adenz (DNZ) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Infinipay (IFP) traded 29% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

SteepCoin Coin Profile

SteepCoin is a coin. SteepCoin’s total supply is 189,569,725 coins and its circulating supply is 181,505,253 coins. SteepCoin’s official Twitter account is @steepcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . SteepCoin’s official website is www.steepcoin.net/en

SteepCoin Coin Trading

SteepCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24, Graviex and SouthXchange. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SteepCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SteepCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SteepCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

