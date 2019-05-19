Stealth Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $4,637.00 (XST)

Stealth (CURRENCY:XST) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on May 19th. One Stealth coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.19 or 0.00002342 BTC on exchanges including Bittrex and Cryptopia. Stealth has a market cap of $6.00 million and $4,637.00 worth of Stealth was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Stealth has traded up 9.8% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00012580 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00011222 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00003003 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded up 16.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00004890 BTC.

Kore (KORE) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00006484 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00008852 BTC.

Elite (1337) traded 95.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.90 or 0.00111220 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Vsync (VSX) traded up 42.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000013 BTC.

About Stealth

Stealth (CRYPTO:XST) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 8th, 2014. Stealth’s total supply is 32,029,473 coins. Stealth’s official website is stealth.org . The Reddit community for Stealth is /r/stealthsend and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Stealth’s official Twitter account is @StealthCoin

Buying and Selling Stealth

Stealth can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and Bittrex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stealth directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stealth should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Stealth using one of the exchanges listed above.

