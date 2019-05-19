State Treasurer State of Michigan Boosts Stake in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (MOH)

State Treasurer State of Michigan lifted its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) by 0.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,300 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 100 shares during the quarter. State Treasurer State of Michigan’s holdings in Molina Healthcare were worth $3,166,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MOH. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 15,114.0% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 2,861,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 2,842,645 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc raised its stake in Molina Healthcare by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 5,773,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $858,538,000 after purchasing an additional 709,776 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Molina Healthcare in the 4th quarter worth about $78,437,000. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT raised its stake in Molina Healthcare by 43.5% in the 4th quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT now owns 1,057,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,959,000 after purchasing an additional 320,543 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in Molina Healthcare by 152.5% in the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 448,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,089,000 after purchasing an additional 270,700 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Molina Healthcare stock opened at $129.69 on Friday. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a twelve month low of $83.31 and a twelve month high of $154.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.59.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The company reported $3.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.63. Molina Healthcare had a net margin of 4.35% and a return on equity of 49.21%. The firm had revenue of $4.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.07 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.26 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 10.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Molina Healthcare news, Director Ronna Romney sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.66, for a total value of $27,332.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Steven J. Orlando sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.30, for a total transaction of $126,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.77% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have weighed in on MOH shares. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Cowen started coverage on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, February 28th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare from $180.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 13th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $132.00 price objective (up previously from $129.00) on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Molina Healthcare has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $147.50.

About Molina Healthcare

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides Medicaid-related solutions to meet the health care needs of low-income families and individuals; and to assist state agencies in their administration of the Medicaid program in the United States. It operates through three segments: Health Plans, Molina Medicaid Solutions, and Other.

