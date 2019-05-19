State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Buys 2,440 Shares of Dell Inc. (DELL)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Dell Inc. (NASDAQ:DELL) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 181,200 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,440 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Dell were worth $10,368,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new position in shares of Dell in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Dell in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC bought a new position in shares of Dell in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new position in Dell in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Dell in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 22.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Dell alerts:

Several research firms recently commented on DELL. Raymond James upped their price objective on Dell from $64.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dell from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Dell from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Dell in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Dell from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Dell has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.55.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Buys 2,440 Shares of Dell Inc. (DELL)” was published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this story on another domain, it was stolen and republished in violation of United States and international copyright law. The original version of this story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/19/state-board-of-administration-of-florida-retirement-system-buys-2440-shares-of-dell-inc-dell.html.

Dell stock opened at $69.43 on Friday. Dell Inc. has a 12 month low of $42.02 and a 12 month high of $70.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81. The company has a market capitalization of $49.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.25 and a beta of 0.47.

Dell Profile

Dell Inc (Dell) is a global information technology company that offers its customers a range of solutions and services delivered directly by Dell and through other distribution channels. Dell is a holding company that conducts its business worldwide through its subsidiaries. The Company operates in four segments: Large Enterprise, Public, Small and Medium Business, and Consumer.

Further Reading: Leveraged Buyout (LBO)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DELL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dell Inc. (NASDAQ:DELL).

Receive News & Ratings for Dell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.