Sportsman’s Warehouse (SPWH) Downgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report released on Saturday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on SPWH. BidaskClub cut Sportsman’s Warehouse from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Sportsman’s Warehouse from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies raised Sportsman’s Warehouse from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $6.00 to $8.00 in a report on Friday, January 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $7.56.

SPWH stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $4.05. 158,300 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 193,567. The stock has a market cap of $174.06 million, a PE ratio of 6.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.04. Sportsman’s Warehouse has a fifty-two week low of $4.01 and a fifty-two week high of $6.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 1.22.

Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 28th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.25. The firm had revenue of $242.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $242.43 million. Sportsman’s Warehouse had a return on equity of 41.69% and a net margin of 2.80%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Sportsman’s Warehouse will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPWH. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Sportsman’s Warehouse during the first quarter worth $5,819,000. Cannell Capital LLC increased its position in Sportsman’s Warehouse by 43.2% during the fourth quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 2,201,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,644,000 after buying an additional 664,573 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in Sportsman’s Warehouse by 596.3% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 367,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,765,000 after buying an additional 314,895 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc increased its position in Sportsman’s Warehouse by 19.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 1,837,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,748,000 after buying an additional 295,727 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Sportsman’s Warehouse by 19.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,837,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,748,000 after buying an additional 295,727 shares in the last quarter. 94.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an outdoor sporting goods retailer in the United States. It offers camping products, such as backpacks, camp essentials, canoes and kayaks, coolers, outdoor cooking equipment, sleeping bags, tents, and tools; and clothing products, including camouflage, jackets, hats, outerwear, sportswear, technical gear, and work wear.

