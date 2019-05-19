Speedy Hire (SDY) Rating Reiterated by Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reissued their buy rating on shares of Speedy Hire (LON:SDY) in a research note published on Wednesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Separately, Liberum Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of Speedy Hire in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th.

Get Speedy Hire alerts:

SDY opened at GBX 63.60 ($0.83) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.78. The company has a market cap of $330.40 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.14. Speedy Hire has a 52 week low of GBX 53.40 ($0.70) and a 52 week high of GBX 66 ($0.86).

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 4th will be issued a GBX 1.40 ($0.02) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.22%. This is a boost from Speedy Hire’s previous dividend of $0.60. Speedy Hire’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.48%.

In other news, insider David J. B. Shearer purchased 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 64 ($0.84) per share, for a total transaction of £64,000 ($83,627.34).

Speedy Hire Company Profile

Speedy Hire Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides tools, equipment, and plant hire services to the construction, infrastructure, and industrial markets in the United Kingdom, Ireland, the United Arab Emirates, and internationally. The company hires a range of tools and accessories, including access, lighting, survey, lifting, rail, safety equipment and ATEX, plant, site and traffic management, communications, and pipework and engineering equipment; compressors, generators, and pumps; and heating, ventilation, and cooling equipment.

See Also: Bear Market – How and Why They Occur

Receive News & Ratings for Speedy Hire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Speedy Hire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.