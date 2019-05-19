Speedy Hire (SDY) Rating Reiterated by Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital reissued their buy rating on shares of Speedy Hire (LON:SDY) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Digital Look reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 74 ($0.97) target price on the stock.

Separately, Peel Hunt reissued a buy rating on shares of Speedy Hire in a research report on Wednesday.

Shares of LON:SDY opened at GBX 63.60 ($0.83) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.78. Speedy Hire has a 52 week low of GBX 53.40 ($0.70) and a 52 week high of GBX 66 ($0.86). The company has a market capitalization of $330.40 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.14.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 4th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.40 ($0.02) per share. This is an increase from Speedy Hire’s previous dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.22%. Speedy Hire’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.48%.

In related news, insider David J. B. Shearer acquired 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 64 ($0.84) per share, with a total value of £64,000 ($83,627.34).

Speedy Hire Company Profile

Speedy Hire Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides tools, equipment, and plant hire services to the construction, infrastructure, and industrial markets in the United Kingdom, Ireland, the United Arab Emirates, and internationally. The company hires a range of tools and accessories, including access, lighting, survey, lifting, rail, safety equipment and ATEX, plant, site and traffic management, communications, and pipework and engineering equipment; compressors, generators, and pumps; and heating, ventilation, and cooling equipment.

