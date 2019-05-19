SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (JNK) Holdings Trimmed by Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. reduced its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK) by 3.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,257 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,310 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF were worth $1,520,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of JNK. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF by 5,000.0% during the 1st quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 867 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the period. Essex Savings Bank acquired a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000.

Shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF stock opened at $107.40 on Friday. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $98.76 and a 1-year high of $108.87.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.1708 per share. This is an increase from SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $2.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 1st.

About SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF

SPDR Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bond ETF, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital High Yield Very Liquid Index (the Index). The Index includes publicly issued United States dollar denominated, non-investment grade, fixed-rate, taxable corporate bonds that have a remaining maturity of at least one year, regardless of optionality, are rated high-yield using the middle rating of Moody’s, S&P, and Fitch, respectively, and have $600 million or more of outstanding face value.

