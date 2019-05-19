Spark Investment Management LLC Sells 10,000 Shares of AutoZone, Inc. (AZO)

Spark Investment Management LLC trimmed its stake in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) by 69.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $4,403,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AZO. Berman Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of AutoZone during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AutoZone during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of AutoZone during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Legacy Bridge LLC bought a new stake in shares of AutoZone during the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AutoZone during the fourth quarter valued at about $75,000. Institutional investors own 95.81% of the company’s stock.

Get AutoZone alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a $1,131.00 price objective on shares of AutoZone and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $995.00 to $1,126.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of AutoZone in a research note on Monday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,206.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $980.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of AutoZone in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $1,030.00 price objective on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $994.50.

In related news, Director Earl G. Graves, Jr. sold 250 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,038.68, for a total transaction of $259,670.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,525,528.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, VP Thomas B. Newbern sold 7,500 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $995.92, for a total value of $7,469,400.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,073 shares in the company, valued at $12,023,742.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 10,640 shares of company stock worth $10,370,907. 2.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:AZO opened at $984.09 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $24.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.55, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.67. AutoZone, Inc. has a 52-week low of $597.00 and a 52-week high of $1,074.67.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 26th. The company reported $11.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.97 by $1.52. The firm had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.45 billion. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 98.24% and a net margin of 12.49%. AutoZone’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $8.47 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that AutoZone, Inc. will post 61.74 EPS for the current year.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This news story was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this news story on another site, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of United States and international trademark & copyright laws. The legal version of this news story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/19/spark-investment-management-llc-sells-10000-shares-of-autozone-inc-azo.html.

AutoZone Profile

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, carburetors, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps.

Read More: Book Value Per Share – BVPS

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AZO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO).

Receive News & Ratings for AutoZone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoZone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.