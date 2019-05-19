Spark Investment Management LLC Buys New Stake in Acceleron Pharma Inc (XLRN)

Spark Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Acceleron Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:XLRN) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 84,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,911,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of XLRN. Clarfeld Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Acceleron Pharma in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in Acceleron Pharma in the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Acceleron Pharma by 17.4% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,602 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Acceleron Pharma in the 4th quarter valued at about $113,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Acceleron Pharma by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,958 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. 85.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently commented on XLRN shares. BidaskClub lowered Acceleron Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 22nd. ValuEngine lowered Acceleron Pharma from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 29th. Cowen started coverage on Acceleron Pharma in a research report on Monday, February 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $78.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $67.00 target price (down from $72.00) on shares of Acceleron Pharma in a research report on Thursday, February 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Acceleron Pharma in a report on Monday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Acceleron Pharma currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.70.

Shares of XLRN opened at $41.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 19.26 and a quick ratio of 16.18. Acceleron Pharma Inc has a 52 week low of $32.53 and a 52 week high of $59.59.

Acceleron Pharma (NASDAQ:XLRN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.74) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $2.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.67 million. Acceleron Pharma had a negative return on equity of 35.94% and a negative net margin of 965.39%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.58) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Acceleron Pharma Inc will post -2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Kevin F. Mclaughlin sold 648 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.02, for a total value of $31,116.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 42,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,030,237.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John D. Quisel sold 3,622 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.64, for a total value of $161,686.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,410,738.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,730 shares of company stock valued at $1,060,959 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

About Acceleron Pharma

Acceleron Pharma Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics to treat serious and rare diseases. Its therapeutic candidates include luspatercept, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of myelodysplastic syndromes and beta-thalassemia; Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of patients with transfusion-dependent beta-thalassemia and myelofibrosis.

