Sorrento Therapeutics (SRNE) Raised to Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Sorrento Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRNE) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.
Several other brokerages have also commented on SRNE. B. Riley increased their price objective on Sorrento Therapeutics from $10.50 to $12.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. HC Wainwright set a $40.00 price objective on Sorrento Therapeutics and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Sorrento Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Saturday, February 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $20.67.
Shares of SRNE opened at $3.64 on Wednesday. Sorrento Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $1.80 and a 12 month high of $8.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a current ratio of 1.60.
Sorrento Therapeutics Company Profile
Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, primarily engages in the discovery and development of therapies focused on oncology and the treatment of chronic cancer pain worldwide. It offers resiniferatoxin, a non-opioid-based TRPV1 agonist neurotoxin for the treatment of intractable pain treatment; and ZTlido, a lidocaine delivery system for the treatment of postherpetic neuralgia.
