Somewhat Positive News Coverage Somewhat Likely to Affect Apple (AAPL) Share Price

Media stories about Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) have been trending somewhat positive on Sunday, InfoTrie reports. InfoTrie identifies negative and positive press coverage by reviewing more than six thousand news and blog sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Apple earned a daily sentiment score of 1.36 on their scale.

Apple stock opened at $189.00 on Friday. Apple has a 12 month low of $142.00 and a 12 month high of $233.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.32. The company has a market capitalization of $928.96 billion, a PE ratio of 15.87, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.14.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $58.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.40 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 51.29% and a net margin of 22.12%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.73 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Apple will post 11.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 16th. Investors of record on Monday, May 13th were paid a $0.77 dividend. This is a boost from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 10th. Apple’s payout ratio is 25.86%.

Apple announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, April 30th that authorizes the company to repurchase $75.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the iPhone maker to purchase up to 7.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AAPL. Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their price target on Apple from $201.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $190.00 price target on Apple and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Apple from $234.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Apple from $160.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price target on Apple to $190.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have assigned a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $211.56.

In related news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.86, for a total value of $7,380,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,168,283 shares in the company, valued at $246,344,153.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 56,411 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.36, for a total value of $11,866,617.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 151,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,803,697.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 142,549 shares of company stock valued at $29,300,960. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

