Somewhat Critical News Coverage Extremely Likely to Affect Royal Bank of Scotland Group (RBS) Stock Price

Press coverage about Royal Bank of Scotland Group (LON:RBS) has trended somewhat negative recently, according to InfoTrie Sentiment. The research group ranks the sentiment of press coverage by monitoring more than 6,000 blog and news sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Royal Bank of Scotland Group earned a coverage optimism score of -1.55 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned news coverage about the financial services provider an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, indicating that recent press coverage is extremely likely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

RBS opened at GBX 227.60 ($2.97) on Friday. Royal Bank of Scotland Group has a 1 year low of GBX 200.10 ($2.61) and a 1 year high of GBX 297.40 ($3.89). The company has a market cap of $27.46 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.21.

Get Royal Bank of Scotland Group alerts:

Several brokerages have recently commented on RBS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Royal Bank of Scotland Group from GBX 290 ($3.79) to GBX 260 ($3.40) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Numis Securities upgraded Royal Bank of Scotland Group from an “add” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from GBX 400 ($5.23) to GBX 320 ($4.18) in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Royal Bank of Scotland Group in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Royal Bank of Scotland Group from GBX 320 ($4.18) to GBX 315 ($4.12) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Royal Bank of Scotland Group in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Royal Bank of Scotland Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 307.08 ($4.01).

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This piece of content was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece of content on another website, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of United States and international copyright & trademark law. The original version of this piece of content can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/19/somewhat-critical-news-coverage-extremely-likely-to-affect-royal-bank-of-scotland-group-rbs-stock-price.html.

In related news, insider Ross McEwan sold 98,434 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 235 ($3.07), for a total transaction of £231,319.90 ($302,260.42).

About Royal Bank of Scotland Group

The Royal Bank of Scotland Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers worldwide. It operates through Personal & Business Banking, Commercial & Private Banking, RBS International, and NatWest Markets segments.

Featured Story: Derivative

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Bank of Scotland Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Bank of Scotland Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.