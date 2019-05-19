Smith Moore & CO. Acquires 1,638 Shares of Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF (PCEF)

Smith Moore & CO. raised its holdings in Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF (NYSEARCA:PCEF) by 3.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,905 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,638 shares during the period. Smith Moore & CO.’s holdings in Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF were worth $1,083,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PCEF. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 33,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $750,000 after acquiring an additional 1,396 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Financial Management lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF by 50.7% in the 1st quarter. Jackson Financial Management now owns 270,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,001,000 after acquiring an additional 91,170 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF by 21.9% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 393,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,708,000 after acquiring an additional 70,562 shares during the last quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 11,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $259,000.

Get Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF alerts:

Shares of PCEF opened at $22.32 on Friday. Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF has a fifty-two week low of $19.33 and a fifty-two week high of $23.15.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 23rd were issued a $0.1495 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 22nd. This represents a $1.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.03%.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This piece of content was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece of content on another domain, it was stolen and republished in violation of international trademark and copyright laws. The original version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/19/smith-moore-co-acquires-1638-shares-of-invesco-cef-income-composite-etf-pcef.html.

About Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF

PowerShares CEF Income Composite Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S-Network Composite Closed-End Fund Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 80% of its total assets in securities of funds included in the Index.

Featured Story: How accurate is the Rule of 72?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PCEF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF (NYSEARCA:PCEF).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.