SlateStone Wealth LLC Increases Holdings in FedEx Co. (FDX)

SlateStone Wealth LLC raised its stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 11.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 16,335 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,622 shares during the period. SlateStone Wealth LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $2,963,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of FedEx by 7.2% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 808 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc lifted its position in shares of FedEx by 1.0% in the first quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 5,385 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $980,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Elite Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of FedEx by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Elite Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,191 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $515,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of FedEx by 1.2% in the first quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,317 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $964,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC lifted its position in shares of FedEx by 52.5% in the first quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 183 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. 71.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Alan B. Graf, Jr. sold 27,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.30, for a total transaction of $4,679,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 200,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,715,456. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Frederick W. Smith sold 155,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.83, for a total transaction of $29,547,039.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,945,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,837,032,888.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 185,650 shares of company stock worth $34,751,470 over the last 90 days. 8.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

FDX stock opened at $169.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.46. FedEx Co. has a 52 week low of $150.94 and a 52 week high of $266.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.62.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 19th. The shipping service provider reported $3.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.10 by ($0.07). FedEx had a net margin of 5.25% and a return on equity of 22.67%. The business had revenue of $17.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.72 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that FedEx Co. will post 15.44 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of FedEx from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $187.00 to $179.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley set a $148.00 price objective on shares of FedEx and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of FedEx from $236.00 to $241.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of FedEx to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “neutral” rating and set a $174.00 target price on shares of FedEx in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. FedEx presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $212.33.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment provides business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

