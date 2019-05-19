Sky Solar (SKYS) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Sky Solar (NASDAQ:SKYS) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Shares of SKYS opened at $0.62 on Wednesday. Sky Solar has a 1-year low of $0.45 and a 1-year high of $1.58.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Sky Solar stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Sky Solar Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:SKYS) by 341.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 183,729 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock after buying an additional 142,129 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Sky Solar were worth $138,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sky Solar Holdings, Ltd., an investment holding company, operates as an independent power producer worldwide. The company develops, owns, and operates solar parks primarily in the downstream solar market. It also sells solar energy systems, including pipeline; and engineering, construction, and procurement services, as well as engages in building and transferring solar parks.

