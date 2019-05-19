Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. Has $1.60 Million Position in U.S. Bancorp (USB)

Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 1.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 33,270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the quarter. U.S. Bancorp accounts for about 1.7% of Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $1,603,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Executive Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Gantzert Investment Co. LLC ADV acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Catamount Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 525.0% in the first quarter. Catamount Wealth Management now owns 750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 630 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of USB stock opened at $51.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.09 billion, a PE ratio of 12.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.10. U.S. Bancorp has a 12 month low of $43.14 and a 12 month high of $55.56.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00. The business had revenue of $5.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.62 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 27.02% and a return on equity of 15.53%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.96 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Vice Chairman Gillern Jeffry H. Von sold 4,669 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.14, for a total value of $248,110.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Leslie V. Godridge sold 12,564 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.53, for a total transaction of $647,422.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 39,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,026,674.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 37,233 shares of company stock worth $1,907,734. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on USB. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of U.S. Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. U.S. Bancorp has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.33.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

