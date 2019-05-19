Signatum (SIGT) Reaches Market Capitalization of $51,756.00

Signatum (CURRENCY:SIGT) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on May 19th. Signatum has a total market cap of $51,756.00 and approximately $1.00 worth of Signatum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Signatum coin can now be purchased for $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Signatum has traded 49% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Cardano (ADA) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0859 or 0.00001076 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00017594 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 13.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.19 or 0.00040020 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00024705 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0683 or 0.00000856 BTC.

Mixin (XIN) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $174.64 or 0.02188245 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0770 or 0.00000964 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00005317 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.16 or 0.00064632 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000095 BTC.

Signatum Coin Profile

Signatum (SIGT) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the SkunkHashv2Raptor hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 18th, 2017. Signatum’s total supply is 107,972,766 coins. The Reddit community for Signatum is /r/Signatum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Signatum’s official website is signatum.org . Signatum’s official Twitter account is @signatum_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

Signatum Coin Trading

Signatum can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Signatum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Signatum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Signatum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

