Sify Technologies Limited (SIFY) Declares $0.02 Dividend

Sify Technologies Limited (NASDAQ:SIFY) announced a dividend on Wednesday, May 15th, Fidelity reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.0171 per share by the technology company on Friday, May 24th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 24th.

Sify Technologies has raised its dividend payment by an average of 3.8% per year over the last three years.

Shares of NASDAQ SIFY opened at $1.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Sify Technologies has a 1-year low of $1.15 and a 1-year high of $2.15.

Separately, Maxim Group set a $4.00 price objective on Sify Technologies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th.

Sify Technologies Company Profile

Sify Technologies Ltd. engages in the provision of integrated Internet, network, and electronic commerce services in India. It operates through the following segments: Telecom-centric Services, and Data Center-centric Information Technology Services. The Telecom-centric Services segment includes domestic data, international data wholesale voice, and network managed services.

