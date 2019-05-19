Shore Capital Reiterates House Stock Rating for Yu Group (YU)

Shore Capital restated their house stock rating on shares of Yu Group (LON:YU) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Digital Look reports.

Shares of YU stock opened at GBX 235 ($3.07) on Wednesday. Yu Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 43 ($0.56) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 157.75 ($2.06). The stock has a market capitalization of $38.26 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.63.

In other news, insider Bobby Kalar bought 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 207 ($2.70) per share, with a total value of £8,280 ($10,819.29).

Yü Group PLC, through its subsidiary, Kensington Power Limited, supplies energy to small and medium-sized enterprises, and larger corporates in the United Kingdom. It supplies Gas and electricity; and provides ancillary services. The company was formerly known as Yoda Newco 1 Limited and changed its name to Yü Group PLC in February 2016.

