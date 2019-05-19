Shore Capital Boosts Hargreaves Lansdown (HL) Price Target to GBX 2,000

Hargreaves Lansdown (LON:HL) had its price objective raised by stock analysts at Shore Capital from GBX 1,780 ($23.26) to GBX 2,000 ($26.13) in a note issued to investors on Friday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Shore Capital’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 17.32% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on HL. Numis Securities reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a report on Tuesday, January 29th. Citigroup upgraded Hargreaves Lansdown to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Barclays boosted their target price on Hargreaves Lansdown from GBX 2,014 ($26.32) to GBX 2,490 ($32.54) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a report on Wednesday, January 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Hargreaves Lansdown currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 1,809.44 ($23.64).

LON HL opened at GBX 2,419 ($31.61) on Friday. Hargreaves Lansdown has a 12 month low of GBX 1,624 ($21.22) and a 12 month high of GBX 2,344 ($30.63). The stock has a market cap of $11.46 billion and a PE ratio of 47.71.

In other Hargreaves Lansdown news, insider Christopher Hill sold 17,346 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,779 ($23.25), for a total value of £308,585.34 ($403,221.40).

Hargreaves Lansdown Company Profile

Hargreaves Lansdown plc provides direct-to-investor investment services for individuals and corporates in the United Kingdom and Poland. Its flagship service is Vantage, a direct-to-investor platform. The company offers stocks and shares individual savings accounts (ISAs), fund and share accounts, self-invested personal pensions (SIPPs), and lifetime ISAs.

