SG Americas Securities LLC Buys 9,129 Shares of Jernigan Capital Inc (JCAP)

SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Jernigan Capital Inc (NYSE:JCAP) by 35.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 34,720 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,129 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Jernigan Capital were worth $731,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Loeb Partners Corp purchased a new stake in Jernigan Capital during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Jernigan Capital by 476.6% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,494 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 2,888 shares during the last quarter. FCA Corp TX purchased a new stake in Jernigan Capital during the fourth quarter worth approximately $109,000. Spectrum Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Jernigan Capital during the first quarter worth approximately $126,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY lifted its stake in Jernigan Capital by 569.9% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 6,873 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 5,847 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.27% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Jernigan Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.00.

In other Jernigan Capital news, Director James D. Dondero sold 88,837 shares of Jernigan Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.09, for a total transaction of $1,873,572.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

JCAP opened at $21.09 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $458.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.67 and a beta of 0.55. Jernigan Capital Inc has a 52 week low of $17.91 and a 52 week high of $22.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Jernigan Capital (NYSE:JCAP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $9.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.23 million. Jernigan Capital had a return on equity of 20.04% and a net margin of 170.35%. Equities analysts predict that Jernigan Capital Inc will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. Jernigan Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.31%.

About Jernigan Capital

Jernigan Capital, Inc is a New York Stock Exchange-listed real estate investment trust (NYSE: JCAP) that provides debt and equity capital to private developers, owners, and operators of self-storage facilities. Our mission is to be the preeminent capital partner for self-storage entrepreneurs nationwide by offering creative solutions through an experienced team demonstrating the highest levels of integrity, dedication, excellence and community, while maximizing shareholder value.

