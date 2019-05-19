Scholar Rock (SRRK) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Scholar Rock (NASDAQ:SRRK) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Scholar Rock Holding Corporation is a biopharmaceutical company. It focused on the discovery and development of medicines for treatment of serious diseases. The company’s product candidate includes SRK-015 and BMP6 which is in pre-clinical stage. Scholar Rock Holding Corporation is based in Cambridge, United States. “

Get Scholar Rock alerts:

SRRK has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Cowen reiterated a buy rating on shares of Scholar Rock in a research report on Wednesday, February 27th. ValuEngine upgraded Scholar Rock from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an outperform rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of Scholar Rock in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Scholar Rock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $27.25.

Scholar Rock stock traded down $0.63 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $21.40. 107,665 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 69,937. The company has a current ratio of 4.76, a quick ratio of 5.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Scholar Rock has a 12-month low of $13.09 and a 12-month high of $30.00.

Scholar Rock (NASDAQ:SRRK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.05 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Scholar Rock will post -2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new stake in Scholar Rock in the first quarter worth about $59,000. Federated Investors Inc. PA increased its position in Scholar Rock by 26.5% in the first quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 3,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Scholar Rock by 122.8% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 2,188 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in Scholar Rock in the first quarter worth about $108,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in Scholar Rock in the fourth quarter worth about $147,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.64% of the company’s stock.

About Scholar Rock

Scholar Rock Holding Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of medicines for the treatment of serious diseases in which signaling by protein growth factors plays a fundamental role. Its lead antibody product candidate is SRK-015, an inhibitor of the activation of myostatin, which is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy.

See Also: Do Tariffs Work?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Scholar Rock (SRRK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Scholar Rock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scholar Rock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.