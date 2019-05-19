Scholar Rock Holding Corp to Post FY2023 Earnings of $5.51 Per Share, Wedbush Forecasts (SRRK)

Scholar Rock Holding Corp (NASDAQ:SRRK) – Research analysts at Wedbush decreased their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of Scholar Rock in a research note issued on Wednesday, May 15th. Wedbush analyst D. Nierengarten now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $5.51 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $5.79. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock.

Scholar Rock (NASDAQ:SRRK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.05 million.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on SRRK. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Scholar Rock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 21st. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Scholar Rock in a report on Wednesday, February 27th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Scholar Rock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.25.

SRRK stock opened at $21.40 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.72, a current ratio of 4.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market cap of $577.76 million and a P/E ratio of -6.79. Scholar Rock has a 52 week low of $13.09 and a 52 week high of $30.00.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Scholar Rock during the third quarter worth approximately $9,485,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in Scholar Rock in the third quarter valued at approximately $351,000. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its stake in Scholar Rock by 479.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 231,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,966,000 after acquiring an additional 191,656 shares during the last quarter. BB Biotech AG lifted its stake in Scholar Rock by 573.8% in the fourth quarter. BB Biotech AG now owns 1,279,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,401,000 after acquiring an additional 1,090,021 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in Scholar Rock in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $147,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.64% of the company’s stock.

About Scholar Rock

Scholar Rock Holding Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of medicines for the treatment of serious diseases in which signaling by protein growth factors plays a fundamental role. Its lead antibody product candidate is SRK-015, an inhibitor of the activation of myostatin, which is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy.

